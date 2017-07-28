Virgin Atlantic founder: Delta partnership 'one of the best moves we made'

Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson commented (Jul-2017) on the impact of the carrier's trans Atlantic partnership with Delta Air Lines, launched in 2013. Sir Richard said: "One of the best moves we made nearly five years ago was tying up with Delta Air Lines, to create a joint venture across the Atlantic. Part of the rationale was to provide a competitive alternative to BA [British Airways] and American Airlines' alliance and it has created a strong platform for us to promote and support our brand in this highly competitive market". Sir Richard added: "Willie Walsh predicted that the Virgin Atlantic brand would disappear within five years as a result... And Virgin Atlantic is still flying strong!". [more - original PR]