Virgin Atlantic founder comments on trans Atlantic partnership with Delta and Air France-KLM

Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson commented (27-Jul-2017) on the carrier's trans Atlantic partnership with Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM. Sir Richard said: "Virgin Atlantic has made a big difference to people's flying experience over the past 33 years and transformed the airline industry for the better. This is a fantastic opportunity to extend our network and create a stronger customer champion, as well as being extremely beneficial to our people and the Virgin Atlantic brand that our customers love dearly". Air France-KLM will acquire 31% of Virgin Atlantic currently held by Virgin Group for GBP220 million. [more - original PR]