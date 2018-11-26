26-Nov-2018 9:54 AM
Virgin Atlantic confirms interest in Flybe, emphasises 'no certainty that an offer will be made'
Virgin Atlantic Airways confirmed (23-Nov-2018) it is reviewing its options regarding Flybe, after the regional airline announced it is considering to offer itself up for sale. Virgin Atlantic said the options range from "enhanced commercial arrangements" to a "possible offer" for Flybe, however emphasising there can be "no certainty that an offer will be made nor as to the terms of any offer". [more - original PR]