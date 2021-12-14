Become a CAPA Member
14-Dec-2021

Virgin Atlantic completes GBP400m investment from Virgin Group, Delta Air Lines

Virgin Atlantic Airways announced (13-Dec-2021) the completion of a GBP400 million investment from shareholders Virgin Group and Delta Air Lines. Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said the shareholders "have been a source of unwavering support" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with the airline stating the investment will allow it to emerge from the pandemic "in a strong financial position, ready to capitalise on market opportunities as demand for travel returns". [more - original PR]

