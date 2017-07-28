28-Jul-2017 11:41 AM
Virgin Atlantic CEO: New JV with Air France-KLM and Delta builds upon carrier's legacy of choice
Virgin Atlantic CEO Craig Kreeger commented (27-Jul-2017) on the carrier's trans Atlantic partnership with Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM. Mr Kreeger said: "We built the Virgin Atlantic brand by providing customers with the choice they deserve and a travel experience they love. We couldn't be more excited that the next stage of our growth will be at the heart of the strongest partnership for customers travelling between Europe and North America. Together with our friends at Air France-KLM and Delta we will build on this vision of our teams creating irresistible experiences for customers flying on our network". Air France-KLM will acquire 31% of Virgin Atlantic currently held by Virgin Group for GBP220 million. [more - original PR]