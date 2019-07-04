Virgin Atlantic CEO: More Heathrow slots will allow airline to become UK's second flag carrier

Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss outlined the carrier's ambition of becoming the UK's "second flag carrier" alongside British Airways (Routes Online, 03-Jul-2019). Mr Weiss said: "We can only become the second flag carrier in this country if we are able to get a very high number of slots allocated at Heathrow once the third runway comes into operation. The current regime, though, doesn't allow for that". As previously reported by CAPA, Virgin Atlantic hopes to have 350 slots at London Heathrow Airport following the airport's expansion, representing 40% of all slots available. Mr Weiss added: "You will hear us talking forcefully and with great passion about why the current regime of slot allocation prevents the emergence of Virgin Atlantic as a second flag carrier, which we believe is essential for consumers and passengers and businesses".