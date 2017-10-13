Loading
13-Oct-2017 9:07 AM

Virgin Atlantic CEO expects technology to 'change the way customers interact with our airlines'

Virgin Atlantic CEO Craig Kreeger, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit, stated (12-Oct-2017) innovation in the airline industry was "evolutionary up to now" and is likely to continue on that path. Mr Kreeger believes innovation will emerge in the form of upgrades. He used Virgin's WiFi offering as an example, which has moved from using ground based systems to satellites. Mr Kreeger also expects using technology to "change the way customers interact with our airlines", instead of only "physical product innovation".

