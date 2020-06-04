4-Jun-2020 12:15 PM
Virgin Atlantic Cargo to expand operations by 33% in Jun-2020
Virgin Atlantic Cargo announced (02-Jun-2020) plans to increase cargo only operations by 33% to 597 services in Jun-2020. Schedule highlights for Jun-2020 include:
- Commence daily London Heathrow-Beijing service;
- Commence twice weekly New York JFK-Brussels-London service, marking the airline's first Brussels service;
- Three times weekly Chicago service from 04-Jun-2020;
- Increase Mumbai frequency to three times weekly from 06-Jun-2020;
- Commence three times weekly London-Atlanta service from 09-Jun-2020;
- Resume weekly service from London to Lagos;
- Increase Hong Kong frequency to daily;
- The airline will operate 17 cargo charters per week from Shanghai and Beijing in Jun/Jul-2020 in cooperation with the UK Department for Health and National Health Service. [more - original PR]