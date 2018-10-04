Virgin Atlantic calls on UK Govt to commit to sustainable aviation fuels

Virgin Atlantic called (03-Oct-2018) on the UK Government to commit to making sustainable jet fuel a "commercial reality" in Britain following the carrier's successful operation of the world's first commercial service powered by LanzaTech sustainable jet fuel. LanzaTech said it could have three UK plants running by 2025, producing up to 125 million gallons of sustainable fuel p/a (enough to power all Virgin Atlantic UK outbound services as a 50:50 mix of traditional and sustainable fuels). The Government has already provided a GBP410,000 'Future Fuels for Flight and Freight' grant to determine the feasibility of building a 40 to 50 million gallon jet fuel plant in Britain. [more - original PR]