4-May-2021 9:44 AM
Virgin Atlantic Airways reports GBP539m operating loss in 2020
Virgin Atlantic Airways reported (30-Apr-2021) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2020:
- Revenue: GBP868 million, -70% year-on-year;
- Passenger: GBP445.7 million, -78%;
- Cargo: GBP318.7 million, +49%;
- Holidays: GBP95.8 million, -85%;
- Costs: GBP1420 million, -51%;
- Labour: GBP277.4 million, -34%;
- Airline direct operating costs: GBP239.7 million, -60%;
- Fuel: GBP184.6 million, -73%;
- Operating profit (loss): (GBP539.2 million), compared to a profit of GBP54.5 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (GBP864 million), compared to a loss of GBP55 million in p-c-p;
- Passengers: 1.2 million, -80%;
- Load factor: 61.1%, -20pp;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: GBP 3.18 pence, -26%;
- Total sectors: 10,601, -55%;
- Cargo only: 3897;
- Total assets: GBP2816 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: GBP114.8 million;
- Total liabilities: GBP3392 million. [more - original PR]