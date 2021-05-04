Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-May-2021 9:44 AM

Virgin Atlantic Airways reports GBP539m operating loss in 2020

Virgin Atlantic Airways reported (30-Apr-2021) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2020:

  • Revenue: GBP868 million, -70% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: GBP445.7 million, -78%;
    • Cargo: GBP318.7 million, +49%;
    • Holidays: GBP95.8 million, -85%;
  • Costs: GBP1420 million, -51%;
    • Labour: GBP277.4 million, -34%;
    • Airline direct operating costs: GBP239.7 million, -60%;
    • Fuel: GBP184.6 million, -73%;
  • Operating profit (loss): (GBP539.2 million), compared to a profit of GBP54.5 million in p-c-p;
  • Net profit (loss): (GBP864 million), compared to a loss of GBP55 million in p-c-p;
  • Passengers: 1.2 million, -80%;
  • Load factor: 61.1%, -20pp;
  • Passenger revenue per ASK: GBP 3.18 pence, -26%;
  • Total sectors: 10,601, -55%;
    • Cargo only: 3897;
  • Total assets: GBP2816 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: GBP114.8 million;
  • Total liabilities: GBP3392 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More