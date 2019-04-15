Become a CAPA Member
15-Apr-2019 2:11 PM

Virgin Atlantic Airways reduces operating loss by 15% in 2018

Virgin Atlantic Airways reported (12-Apr-2019) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended Dec-2018:

  • Revenue: GBP2781 million, +5.8% year-on-year;
    • Airline traffic and cargo operations: GBP2292 million, +6.5%;
  • Fuel: GBP697.9 million, +27.2%;
  • Labour: GBP397.3 million, +2.4%;
  • Operating profit (loss): (GBP45.3 million), -15.0%;
  • Net profit (loss): (GBP38.4 million), -41.5%;
  • Passengers: 5.4 million, +2.0%;
  • Passenger load factor: 78.6%, +0.3ppt;
  • Capacity (ASKs): +3.5%;
  • Yield: GBP 5.1 pence, +1.3%;
  • RASK: GBP 4.01 pence, +1.7%;
  • Fuel unit cost (fuel CASK): GBP 1.39 pence, +21.9%;
  • Non fuel unit cost (non fuel CASK): GBP 3.42 pence, -1.2%;
  • Cargo: 244,000 tonnes, +6.1%;
  • Total assets: GBP1886 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: GBP391.6 million;
  • Total liabilities: GBP1907 million. [more - original PR]

