Virgin Atlantic Airways presents headline results from 100% SAF flight

Virgin Atlantic Airways shared (07-May-2024) its results from Flight100, the first trans Atlantic flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). As previously reported by CAPA, carrier operated the test flight from London Heathrow Airport to New York John F Kennedy International Airport on 28-Nov-2023, using Boeing 787 equipment and Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, demonstrating the capability of SAF as a drop-in replacement for fossil derived jet fuel. Details include:

Saving of 95 tonnes of CO2, or 64% of the emissions produced from a standard flight from London Heathrow to New York JFK;

40% reduction in non-CO2 particulate emissions, suggesting the use of SAF could have a material impact on improving local air quality at airports and reducing the formation of persistent contrails;

The SAF produced 1% more energy compared to the same mass of fossil fuel, resulting in a reduction in fuel use and greater efficiency;

CO2 savings achieved through efficiency initiatives included direct routing and reduced taxi time, resulted in 2.2 tonnes of jet fuel saving, or 4% of overall fuel burn;

Verification of contrail forecasting models which, through continued work led by RMI's Contrail Impact Task Force, could lead to operational measures that reduce contrail formation and climate impact.

Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss commented: "We must now see urgent action from Government, oil majors and private capital to invest in the production capacity needed to deliver a thriving UK SAF industry. We've proven that if enough SAF is made, we will fly it". [more - original PR]