Virgin Atlantic Airways operates 100% SAF flight from London Heathrow to New York JFK
Virgin Atlantic Airways launched (28-Nov-2023) a 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) trans-Atlantic test flight from London Heathrow to New York JFK using Boeing 787 equipment and Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, demonstrating the capability of SAF as a safe drop-in replacement for fossil-derived jet fuel. The 'Flight100' project also aims to assess how the use of SAF impacts the flight's non-carbon emissions, with the support of consortium partners ICF, Rocky Mountain Institute, Imperial College London and University of Sheffield. The flight used a SAF blend of 88% hydrotreated esters and fatty acids (HEFA) provided by Air BP and 12% synthetic aromatic kerosene (SAK) provided by Virent. Virgin CEO Shai Weiss stated: "There's simply not enough SAF and it's clear that in order to reach production at scale, we need to see significantly more investment. This will only happen when regulatory certainty and price support mechanisms, backed by Government, are in place. Flight100 proves that if you make it, we'll fly it". [more - original PR - Virgin Atlantic Airways] [more - original PR - Rolls-Royce] [more - original PR - UK's Department for Transport]