Virgin Atlantic Airways has 'the right fleet mix': Head of Americas

Virgin Atlantic Airways head of Americas Simon Hawkins, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (09-May-2024) on the carrier's fleet transformation efforts, stating: "Our brand speaks louder than the actual size of our airline. We've got 42 aircraft at the moment, increasing to 45 by the end of the year". Mr Hawkins stated: "We have a mix of A330-300s, we're welcoming in a sixth A330neo and we've got A350-1000s, and we're welcoming another two of those this year... We've got the right fleet type, the right fleet mix and also I think our our fleet age is almost seven years old".