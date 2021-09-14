Virgin Atlantic Airways extends Flying Club tier status

Virgin Atlantic Airways further extended (07-Sep-2021) the timeframe for customers to maintain their Flying Club tier status. Members will receive an additional six months, as the airline continues to increase flexibility for its loyal customers. The move marks the fifth extension for Flying Club members throughout the pandemic and underpins Virgin Atlantic's commitment to providing flexibility for its most loyal customers. It means, in total, all members will have been given an extra two years to maintain tier status and redeem a host of benefits. [more - original PR]