13-May-2020 5:28 PM
Virgin Atlantic Airways announces schedule for summer 2021
Virgin Atlantic launched (12-May-2020) its 2021 summer programme and plans to open reservations on 16-May-2020. Virgin Atlantic is expecting to steadily increase passenger operations in 2H2020, with a gradual recovery through 2021. Virgin Atlantic will operate to 24 destinations from London Heathrow during summer 2021 and increase frequency to Tel Aviv to twice daily. The airline will continue to operate services from Manchester Airport to Atlanta, Orlando, New York John F Kennedy, Barbados and Los Angeles. Seasonal services from Glasgow and Belfast to Orlando will also take place. [more - original PR]