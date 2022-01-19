19-Jan-2022 1:59 PM
Virgin Atlantic Airways and LATAM Airlines announce codeshare agreement
Virgin Atlantic Airways announced (18-Jan-2022) a codeshare agreement with LATAM Airlines which will provide network connections to Brazil. The carriers will codeshare on Virgin's London Heathrow-Sao Paulo service, as well as connections onwards to 12 domestic locations including Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Florianopolis. Passengers travelling from Sao Paulo to London Heathrow will also have access to Virgin destinations through Terminal 3, including Tel Aviv, Delhi and Hong Kong. [more - original PR]