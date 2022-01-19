Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-Jan-2022 1:59 PM

Virgin Atlantic Airways and LATAM Airlines announce codeshare agreement

Virgin Atlantic Airways announced (18-Jan-2022) a codeshare agreement with LATAM Airlines which will provide network connections to Brazil. The carriers will codeshare on Virgin's London Heathrow-Sao Paulo service, as well as connections onwards to 12 domestic locations including Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Florianopolis. Passengers travelling from Sao Paulo to London Heathrow will also have access to Virgin destinations through Terminal 3, including Tel Aviv, Delhi and Hong Kong. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More