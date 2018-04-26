Virgin America operates final revenue service on 25-Apr-2018; branding removed from US airports

Alaska Airlines, via its official Twitter account, stated (24-Apr-2018) passengers will "turn to Alaska for every step" of their flight from 25-Apr-2018, as Virgin America's branding is merged into Alaska. ALPA, via its official Twitter account, stated (25-Apr-2018) Virgin operated its final revenue flights on 25-Apr-2018, leaving San Francisco for Los Angeles and New York Newark. As previously reported by CAPA, Alaska removed Virgin's branding at airports throughout the US. Passengers will be directed to Alaska's website and call centre, as the carrier cuts over to a single passenger service system on 25-Apr-2018.