27-Apr-2018 1:24 PM

Vinci revenue up 8.8% in 1Q2018; Vinci Airports revenue up 11.7%

Vinci reported (26-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for 1Q2018:

  • Revenue: EUR8.8 billion, +4.9% year-on-year;
    • France: EUR5.2 billion, +3.8%;
    • International: EUR3.6 billion, +6.4%;
      • Concessions: EUR1.5 billion, +6.1%;
      • Contracting: EUR7.2 billion, +4.9%;
    • Vinci Airports: EUR342 million, +11.7%;
  • Order book: EUR31.8 million, +5%;
  • Net financial debt: EUR15.6 million, -1.1%. [more - original PR]

