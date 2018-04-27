27-Apr-2018 1:24 PM
Vinci revenue up 8.8% in 1Q2018; Vinci Airports revenue up 11.7%
Vinci reported (26-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for 1Q2018:
- Revenue: EUR8.8 billion, +4.9% year-on-year;
- France: EUR5.2 billion, +3.8%;
- International: EUR3.6 billion, +6.4%;
- Concessions: EUR1.5 billion, +6.1%;
- Contracting: EUR7.2 billion, +4.9%;
- Vinci Airports: EUR342 million, +11.7%;
- Order book: EUR31.8 million, +5%;
- Net financial debt: EUR15.6 million, -1.1%. [more - original PR]