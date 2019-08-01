Become a CAPA Member
1-Aug-2019

VINCI revenue up 10% in 1H2019, pax levels strong across most of portfolio

VINCI reported (31-Jul-2019) the following 1H2019 highlights:

  • Positive free cash flow with strong business momentum delivering revenue of EU21.7 billion, up 10% year-on-year. Acquisitions boosted revenue by approximately 3.7% with currency movements showing a positive effect of 0.4%;
  • Traffic levels "remained stable" despite road traffic boosted by rail disruption in 2Q2018. Passenger levels remained strong across most of the VINCI Airports portfolio;
  • Contracting margins decreased due to "difficulties encountered by VINCI Construction in several projects and reduced business levels at certain subsidiaries in Oil & Gas operations", however were offset by VINCI Energies and Eurovia;
  • Contracting business lines (VINCI Energies, Eurovia and VINCI Construction), order intake increased almost 9% in 1H2019 to EUR20.7 billion (up 7% in France and up 10% outside France);
  • VINCI Group carried out several bond issues and refinancing transactions totalling more than EUR4 billion. [more - original PR]

