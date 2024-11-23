23-Nov-2024 12:33 PM
VINCI regional director: Airport groups are looking for 'a name, a brand to satisfy customers
VINCI Airports regional director Emmanual Menanteau, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World & Awards for Excellence, stated (22-Nov-2024) airport groups are looking for "a name, a brand to satisfy customers". Mr Menanteau said services including fast security processes and retail amenities are "how we transform our airport", noting the customer centric approach is "really important".