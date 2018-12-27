VINCI Airports to acquire majority shareholding in London Gatwick Airport valued at GBP2.9bn

VINCI Airports announced (27-Dec-2018) plans to acquire a 50.01% majority shareholding in London Gatwick Airport. The consideration payable for the stake is approximately GBP2.9 billion, subject to closing adjustments, with transaction completion expected in 1H2019. The remaining 49.99% will be managed by Global Infrastructure Partners. VINCI Concessions CEO and VINCI Airports president Nicolas Notebaert stated: "As Gatwick's new industrial partner, VINCI Airports will support and encourage growth of traffic, operational efficiency and leverage its international expertise in the development of commercial activities to further improve passenger satisfaction and experience". Acquisition will expand VINCI's network to 46 airports in 12 countries, handling 228 million passengers p/a. [more - original PR]