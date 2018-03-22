VINCI Airports signs concession agreement for control of Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport

VINCI Airports officially signed (22-Mar-2018) a 25 year concession agreement for financing, development, construction, maintenance and management of infrastructure of Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport. VINCI Airports aims to improve airport operating conditions to enable Air Serbia to operate new long haul routes as part of its hub strategy. VINCI president Nicolas Notebaert stated: "We believe in the high potential of Belgrade as a leisure and business destination and we want to help the airport realise this potential". The concession will enter into force following a six month period during which VINCI has to adhere to the conditions precedent detailed in the concession agreement. [more - original PR - English/French]