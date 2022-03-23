Become a CAPA Member
23-Mar-2022 10:53 AM

VINCI Airports sells stake in Stockholm Skavsta Airport to Arlandastad Group

VINCI Airports announced (22-Mar-2022) the sale of its 90.1% stake in Stockholm Skavsta Airport to Arlandastad Group. The deal includes an agreement for SunMind, a VINCI subsidiary, to develop, finance, build and maintain a 100 hectare solar farm at the airport. Arlandastad Group and VINCI will also explore opportunities for developing a programme of photovoltaic power plants in Sweden. VINCI Airports president said the deal marks "a structuring step for VINCI's photovoltaic business". The agreement is expected to be formalised by Apr-2022. [more - original PR]

