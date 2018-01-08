VINCI Airports emerges as preferred bidder for Belgrade Airport concession

VINCI Airports announced (06-Jan-2018) it was selected as the preferred bidder for the 25 year concession of Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport by Serbia's Government. The concession, expected to be signed in 1Q2018, covers financing, operation, maintenance, extension and upgrade of the existing airport terminal and runways. VINCI would take over operation of the facility by the end of 2018, following financial close. As concessionaire, VINCI said it will "aim at improving airport operating conditions to enable Air Serbia to offer new long-haul routes" and build on other airline partnerships to improve connectivity. VINCI will also reorganise and optimise passenger flows and expand retail areas. [more - original PR]