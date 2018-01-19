Loading
19-Jan-2018 2:39 PM

VINCI Airports reports strong growth in French traffic

VINCI Airports reported (18-Jan-2017) France traffic rose 10.1% in 4Q2017, with strong growth in international traffic from the launch of five new routes and the operation of 12 seasonal routes on a full year basis. Nantes Atlantique AirportRennes Bretagne Airport, and Dinard Bretagne Airport all reported double digit growth, confirming strong demand in western France. Overall VINCI's France network handled 18.2 million passengers in 2017, up 9.4% year-on-year. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More