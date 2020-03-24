VINCI Airports reports 40% traffic decline in first three weeks of Mar-2020

VINCI Airports reported (23-Mar-2020) a traffic decline of around 40% year-on-year in the first three weeks of Mar-2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. It added the decline "has worsened in the last few days following containment measures and decisions taken by some countries to close their borders". VINCI is implementing a plan to reduce operating expenses and defer investments across all its airports in compliance with contractual and aeronautical obligations and government decisions. [more - original PR]