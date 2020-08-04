VINCI Airports pax expected to decline 65% in 2020

VINCI forecast (31-Jul-2020) a 65% year-on-year decline in passenger traffic handled by VINCI Airports in FY2020. The segment handled 255 million passengers across its global network of 46 airports in 2019, as previously reported by CAPA. As a result, developments in terms of revenue will have a "significant impact" on VINCI's earnings. The company concluded: "That impact cannot be quantified reliably at the moment because of uncertainty about the economic upturn and the pace at which... passenger numbers at VINCI Airports will recover". [more - original PR]