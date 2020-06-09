Become a CAPA Member
Loading
9-Jun-2020 9:59 AM

VINCI Airports expects pickup in tourism traffic in Portugal from 15-Jun-2020

VINCI Airports announced (08-Jun-2020) passenger traffic in Portugal is expected to increase on 15-Jun-2020. VINCI stated: "Thanks to a safe, stable public health situation, there is growing demand on airlines rapidly as the summer season nears". Portugal-France air connectivity is set to resume in Jun-2020. Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport, Porto Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport and Faro Airport services connecting to Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport and Nantes Atlantique Airport will resume on 15-Jun-2020. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More