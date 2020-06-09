9-Jun-2020 9:59 AM
VINCI Airports expects pickup in tourism traffic in Portugal from 15-Jun-2020
VINCI Airports announced (08-Jun-2020) passenger traffic in Portugal is expected to increase on 15-Jun-2020. VINCI stated: "Thanks to a safe, stable public health situation, there is growing demand on airlines rapidly as the summer season nears". Portugal-France air connectivity is set to resume in Jun-2020. Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport, Porto Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport and Faro Airport services connecting to Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport and Nantes Atlantique Airport will resume on 15-Jun-2020. [more - original PR]