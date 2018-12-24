VINCI Airports commences operation of Belgrade Airport

VINCI Airports announced (21-Dec-2018) plans to commence operation of Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport under the terms of a 25 year concession contract on 22-Dec-2018. VINCI raised EUR420 million from four multilateral institutions and six merchant banks to help cover its EUR501 million upfront concession fee to Serbia's Government, as well as to help finance planned expansion and improvement works at Belgrade Airport. [more - original PR]