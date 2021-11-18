Become a CAPA Member
18-Nov-2021 4:44 PM

VINCI Airports 3Q2021 traffic report emphasises discrepancies in worldwide recovery

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'VINCI Airports' report emphasises the contrasts in worldwide recovery', analysed (16-Nov-2021) VINCI Airports' 3Q2021 traffic report, highlighting the discrepancies between various regions. Parts of Europe and Latin America showed strong signs of recovery, while Asia Pacific remained hampered by travel restrictions. The report also emphasises that domestic traffic is not as important as in 2020. [more - CAPA Analysis]

