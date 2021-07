VINCI Airports 2Q2021 pax down 79.1% on 2Q2019

VINCI Airports handled (19-Jul-2021) around 14 million passengers across its airport network in 2Q2021, down 79.1% on 2Q2019 levels. Country highlights include:

Airports:

Traffic has nearly reached pre crisis levels in the US, Dominican Republic and Costa Rica, while continental European figures are projected to improve in 3Q2021. International traffic remains stagnant in Japan and Cambodia due to border regulations.