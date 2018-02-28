Loading
Vietnamese Govt updates air transport development strategy to 2030, projects 131 million pax by 2030

Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung approved (27-Feb-2018) updates and amendments to the country's air transport development strategy to the year 2030. Details include:

  • Strategy updated and extended from up to the year 2020 to 2030;
  • Targeting a top four ASEAN country ranking for Vietnam's air transport sector in terms of volume;
  • Fleet modernisation for Vietnam Airlines;
  • Increase passenger volumnes by 18% p/a between 2015 to 2020 and 8% p/a from 2020 to 2030;
    • 131 million passengers p/a and 1.7 million tonnes of freight p/a by 2030;
  • Operate 23 airports by 2020;
  • Upgrade and expand existing 21 airports. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]

