4-Apr-2018 9:41 AM
Vietnamese Govt issues decree on aviation infrastructure asset governance
Vietnam's Government issued (02-Apr-2018) a decree regulating the management, use and exploitation of aviation infrastructure assets. Under the regulation, aviation infrastructure assets must follow the following six principles:
- All aviation infrastructure and property shall be assigned by the State;
- State management of aviation infrastructure assets shall be uniformly implemented, decentralising the responsibility of each state agency and the responsibility of coordination among state agencies; clear separation between state agencies and private enterprise;
- The management, use and exploitation of aviation infrastructure assets shall comply with the market mechanism; preserve and diversify capital sources; infrastructure development aviation infrastructure;
- Assets of aviation infrastructure shall be statistically and fully accounted for;
- Management, use and exploitation of aviation infrastructure assets must be public and transparent, to be supervised, inspected, examined and audited;
- Assets related to national defence and security as defined in the decree shall be determined in accordance with relevant laws. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]