Vietnamese flight delays down 3.6 ppts over 1H2017

Vietnam Aviation Administration deputy director general Vo Huy Cuong reviewed (17-Jul-2017) air travel service provided in Vietnam over 1H2017 as follows:



Passengers: 30.3 million, +19.5% year-on-year;

Vietnam Airlines: 21.8 million passengers, +15.1%;

Available airport capacity: 46.3 million, +17.5%;

Aircraft movements: 137,600, +7.2%;

Delayed flights: 12.2%, -3.6 ppts;

Cancellation rate: 0.5%, -0.1 ppts.