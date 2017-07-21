21-Jul-2017 1:30 PM
Vietnamese flight delays down 3.6 ppts over 1H2017
Vietnam Aviation Administration deputy director general Vo Huy Cuong reviewed (17-Jul-2017) air travel service provided in Vietnam over 1H2017 as follows:
- Passengers: 30.3 million, +19.5% year-on-year;
- Vietnam Airlines: 21.8 million passengers, +15.1%;
- Available airport capacity: 46.3 million, +17.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 137,600, +7.2%;
- Delayed flights: 12.2%, -3.6 ppts;
- Cancellation rate: 0.5%, -0.1 ppts. [more - original PR]