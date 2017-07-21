Loading
21-Jul-2017 1:30 PM

Vietnamese flight delays down 3.6 ppts over 1H2017

Vietnam Aviation Administration deputy director general Vo Huy Cuong reviewed (17-Jul-2017) air travel service provided in Vietnam over 1H2017 as follows:

  • Passengers: 30.3 million, +19.5% year-on-year;
  • Available airport capacity: 46.3 million, +17.5%;
  • Aircraft movements: 137,600, +7.2%;
  • Delayed flights: 12.2%, -3.6 ppts;
  • Cancellation rate: 0.5%, -0.1 ppts. [more - original PR]