Vietnam to resume international services from 01-Jan-2022 under pilot plan

Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh approved (12-Dec-2021) a pilot plan to resume regular international passenger services from 01-Jan-2022. In the short term, services will operate from Vietnam to the following destinations:

Services will be operated based on guidance from the Ministry of Health (MoH). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue coordinate with the MoH and plans to reach agreements with other countries on the mutual recognition of vaccine passports. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]