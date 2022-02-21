Vietnam to reopen for international tourism from 15-Mar-2022

Vietnam's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MOCST), via its official website, confirmed (16-Feb-2022) the country will reopen to international tourism from 15-Mar-2022. Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested the MOCST cooperate with relevant ministries and agencies on unifying regulations to welcome visitors. The MOCST will also hold a working session with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant ministries to report to the government on specific details of visa policies applicable to international tourists entering Vietnam.