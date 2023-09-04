Vietnam PM launches groundbreaking for Long Thanh International Airport T3

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh launched (01-Sep-2023) a groundbreaking ceremony for construction of Long Thanh International Airport's T3 passenger terminal on 31-Aug-2023. The Vietur consortium, led by IC Ictas Construction, won the contract for the terminal building. The consortium plans to complete the phase, which includes the terminal building and equipment installations, within 39 months. Over 10,000 employees are expected to work on the project. As previously reported by CAPA, the package will also include construction of a 4000m runway, taxiways and other auxiliary structures. The terminal is expected to be operational from 2026. [more - original PR - Vietnamese] [more - original PR]