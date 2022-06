Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) deputy director Dinh Viet Son stated (08-Jun-2022) between 70 million and 80 million passengers are expected to travel through Vietnam's airports in 2022. CAAV is expecting approximately 10 million international passengers and between 60 million and 70 million domestic passengers. The country recorded 30.3 million passengers in 2021. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]