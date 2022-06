Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam announced (14-Jun-2022) airports across the country are expected to welcome around 87.8 million passengers in 2022, an 190% year-on-year increase. The country is expecting around five million international tourists, an 844% increase, and 82.8 million domestic tourists, up 178.4%. Cargo throughput is expected to reach around 1.5 million tons, up 5%. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]