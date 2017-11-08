Vietnam 'an exciting place to be': Jetstar Pacific COO

Jetstar Pacific COO Les Stephens, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, said (08-Nov-2017) Vietnam is an "exciting place to be" and the country's economy is "doing really well". He also noted the country's rail and road infrastructure is "not necessarily where it should be", creating a great market for aviation. Mr Stephens expects slower capacity growth in Vietnam in the coming years. Jetstar Pacific will remain stable in the immediate future, particularly in the domestic market, while focusing on international growth.