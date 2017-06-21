Vietnam Airlines to add 20 aircraft from 2018/19, phasing out 777s and A330s

Vietnam Airlines CEO Duong Tri Thanh, speaking on CAPA TV, said (20-Jun-2017) the airline will add four A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft in 2017, while its narrowbody fleet is now stable. The carrier will receive 20 aircraft from 2018/19 for growth and to replace some old aircraft. The airline also aims to phase out its 777 aircraft "in a month or so" and its last two A330s are scheduled for retirement in 2019, but may be phased out earlier if possible. [more - CAPA TV]