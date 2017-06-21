Vietnam Airlines targeting US services in 2018/19

Vietnam Airlines CEO Duong Tri Thanh, speaking on CAPA TV, said (20-Jun-2017) the airline aims to launch US services in late 2018 or 2019, noting "there are a lot of things to be done" for operational and commercial preparations. The carrier is working with SkyTeam partners to optimise US services and operations. Other long haul developments may include consolidation of European operations with more frequencies and potentially more destinations. Northeast Asia will remain a major part of the network, particularly Japan, Korea and China. [more - CAPA TV]