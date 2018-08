Vietnam Airlines reported (15-Aug-2018) an 87% year-on-year increase in profit to USD82.4 million in 1H2018, with USD1.6 billion in consolidated revenue. The carrier handled 13.7 million passengers, an increase of 4%, 167,000 tons cargo, up 8.7%, and operated 72,800 services with on time performance of 90%. [more - original PR]