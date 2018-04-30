Vietnam Airlines reports performance highlights for 1Q2018

Vietnam Airlines reported (25-Apr-2018) the following results for 1Q2018:

Consolidated group revenue estimated at VND25,500 billion (USD1.12 billion). Vietnam Airlines revenue estimated at VND18,600 billion (USD817 million), up 13% year-on-year;

Consolidated group profit before tax estimated at VND1460 billion (USD64.1 million). Vietnam Airlines profit before tax increased 30% to VND875 billion (USD38.4 million);

Services operated increased 4.3% to nearly 33,000;

Passenger numbers increased 5% to nearly five million;

Average punctuality rate of more than 90%;

Rate of self check in either online or at airport kiosks reached nearly 50% at Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City;

Employee numbers reached more than 6700 as of 31-Mar-2018.

The airline attributed the results to high demand, particularly in the Northeast Asia (Japan and South Korea) market and the implementation of market driven solutions in the context of high fuel prices. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]