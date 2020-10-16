Become a CAPA Member
16-Oct-2020 10:39 AM

Vietnam Airlines reports labour restructuring, cost cutting to maintain operations

Vietnam Airlines announced (13-Oct-2020) it has "proactively applied many powerful solutions" to maintain production and business during the COVID-19 pandemic. These include reorganising production in accordance with the affected market size, cost cutting, labour restructuring and reorganisation and payment schedule extension. The carrier also developed ways to increase revenue including promoting cargo transportation, charter flights to return passengers and expert visitors and the liquidation of old aircraft fleets. [more - original PR]

