Da Nang Airport commence operations at new international terminal

Da Nang Airport commenced (11-May-2017) operations at the new international terminal on 09-May-2017. Airline partners will gradually relocate international services to the new terminal. The airport serves more than 15 international carriers. As previously reported by CAPA, the terminal features 40 check-in counters, 42 immigration counters and 10 boarding gates providing capacity for two million passengers p/a. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]