30-Nov-2021 6:47 AM
Vietnam Airlines launches Ho Chi Minh City-San Francisco service
Vietnam Airlines launched (29-Nov-2021) twice weekly Ho Chi Minh City-San Francisco service on 29-Nov-2021 with Boeing 787-9 aircraft. It is the first carrier in Vietnam to operate a regular commercial direct flight to the US. The service will also be operated with A350 aircraft, with frequency to increase to daily once the pandemic is under control. The carrier also plans to operate services from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Los Angeles. [more - original PR]