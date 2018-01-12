Vietnam Airlines exceeds profit before tax target by 72% in 2017

Vietnam Airlines reported (11-Jan-2018) the following group financial highlights for 2017:
- Revenue: VND88,400 billion (USD38.9 billion);
- Parent company: VND66,200 billion (USD29.1 billion);
- Profit before tax: VND2800 billion (USD1.2 billion), +8.3% year-on-year and 72% above target;
- Parent company: VND1850 billion (USD814 million), +8%;
- Passengers: 26.5 million, +6.7%;
- Cargo: 343,000 tons, +19%;
- Market share:
- Domestic: 60%;
- International: 32.3%;
- Safe flights: 180,000. [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at VND1 = USD0.00044