Vietnam Airlines exceeds profit before tax target by 72% in 2017

Vietnam Airlines reported (11-Jan-2018) the following group financial highlights for 2017:

  • Revenue: VND88,400 billion (USD38.9 billion);
    • Parent company: VND66,200 billion (USD29.1 billion);
  • Profit before tax: VND2800 billion (USD1.2 billion), +8.3% year-on-year and 72% above target;
    • Parent company: VND1850 billion (USD814 million), +8%;
  • Passengers: 26.5 million, +6.7%;
  • Cargo: 343,000 tons, +19%;
  • Market share:
    • Domestic: 60%;
    • International: 32.3%;
  • Safe flights: 180,000. [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at VND1 = USD0.00044

