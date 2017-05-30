30-May-2017 8:58 AM
Vietnam Airlines to increase capacity by 14% for summer 2017
Vietnam Airlines announced (29-May-2017) plans to increase domestic capacity by 14% year-on-year to 4.6 million seats for the 2017 summer peak period. The airline will add an average of 47 services per day and operate more than 400 services per day between 28-Jun-2017 and 06-Aug-2017. The airline will increase capacity on services from Hanoi to Chu Lai, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Pleiku and from Ho Chi Minh City to Da Nang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]